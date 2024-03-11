BUZZ-COMMENT-Much has changed since U.S. CPI last impacted dollar

March 11 (Reuters) - Much has changed since U.S. CPI data impacted the dollar in February and with these changes in mind, traders might expect the greenback to react differently when February inflation data is released on Tuesday.

Before January CPI was released last month, traders were betting the dollar would fall while it was rising. This month traders are gambling that the dollar will rise while it is falling.

The $5.2 billion that's currently wagered on a rise compares to $3.2 billion bet against the dollar in early February. While the dollar index initially rose after the small inflation rise reported last month tempered expectations for easing, the dollar has since slumped below that point trading ahead of February's data release.

Since February, the timing of the first U.S. rate cut has been pushed from March to June, while the level of the U.S. interest rate is seen around 4.5% in December compared to the 4.0% previously eyed.

U.S. CPI is seen unchanged in February on an NSA basis at 3.1% yy while the core measure is seen falling to an almost 3-year low at 3.7% yy, closer to the Fed's 2.0% target.

Given the weight of longs and the dollar's slide, it may require CPI above the peak of the 2.9-3.2% yy range of expectations to lift the greenback, while any downside surprise could speed its decline as traders exit longs and expectations for easing mount.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD index and betting https://tmsnrt.rs/43aeoek

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.