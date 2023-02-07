BUZZ-COMMENT-Movin' on up? Fed rate tune mesmerizes FX people

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The dollar could add to its recent gains if money markets keep raising the bar for how high the Federal Reserve's terminal rate will get.

That bar currently stands at 5.00-5.25%, following a hawkish shift in Fed expectations on Friday's strong U.S. jobs and services sector data, with the 50 basis point increase to that target range currently fully priced by June. FEDWATCH

The quicker the Fed policy rate gets to 5.00-5.25% the better for the greenback, as it might prompt another hawkish shift in expectations. The dream scenario for USD bulls would be a shock half-point hike next month: balance of risk currently tilts towards 25 bps hikes on March 22 and May 3.

Another U.S. employment report and two U.S. inflation prints are due before the next Fed rate decision, with February's U.S. CPI data due on March 14.

