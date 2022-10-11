BUZZ-COMMENT-Mounting FX interventions are creating massive problems

Oct 11 (Reuters) - More and more central banks are intervening to curb the dollar rise that's resulting from tightening U.S. monetary policy and their actions are creating a lot of problems in currency markets.

With U.S. policy set to tighten further the issues are set to worsen and some potential bubbles could burst leading to much greater volatility.

BOJ risks creating a bubble by its interventions to stabilize a yen that's dropping due to policies the central bank is determined to retain. It has drawn a line in USD/JPY around 146. The yen is a big component of China's currency basket so its stability has helped pressure yuan which has subsequently broken below major supports, heightening the likelihood that China now supports its currency.

This is a complex issue as the Hong Kong dollar is also a major component of yuan's basket so intervention to maintain the cap of USD/HKD's 7.75-85 trading range is weighing on CNY. Support for CNY would put more pressure on Hong Kong's peg.

Turkey and India have spent billions to suppress falls in their currencies which have still dropped to record lows, yet the interventions have clearly deterred companies from hedging correctly, creating potential bubbles that could result in disorderly drops.

Switzerland's massive currency reserves have plummeted. An unwind of this trillion dollar pile weighs on currencies held which include yen, sterling and Canadian dollar, all of which have recently plunged.

Many emerging market central banks that are intervening or considering action to support their currencies subsequently maintain their foreign reserve levels. They buy dollars sold back versus liquid majors like euro, yen and sterling. That's an issue for ECB, BOE and BOJ as foreign central banks' sales of already weak currencies will fuel inflation.

For more click on FXBUZ

JPY, HKD and CNYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3T8G50M

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.