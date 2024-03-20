BUZZ-COMMENT-Most likely outcomes from Fed meeting will support USD

March 20 (Reuters) - The most likely outcomes from Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting will support the dollar.

If the central bank is deemed less dovish it could spark a risk averse reaction that supports the dollar. Should the Fed be perceived as more dovish it will encourage investors to take more risk. This will underpin stocks and support the dollar which, as the highest yielding major currency, has become a more attractive asset to hold.

There is stronger chance that the current mood - which is being influenced by rising stocks and quietening currency markets - holds after the meeting, and that will favour investment in carry trades supporting the dollar.

While expectations for the easing cycle have swung widely in the past six months, the assumption that U.S. interest rates would remain high for a long period of time is proving to be correct.

Those invested in the dollar since last summer should have done well banking months of interest rate returns while the dollar index is little changed in value from the level it was trading in the first week of July 2023.

If the interest rates of major nations follow their expected paths, there will be very little change in their differential with the United States at the end of this end year. This should encourage investors to hold onto dollars.

