News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Most likely outcomes from Fed meeting will support USD

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

March 20, 2024 — 04:24 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - The most likely outcomes from Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting will support the dollar.

If the central bank is deemed less dovish it could spark a risk averse reaction that supports the dollar. Should the Fed be perceived as more dovish it will encourage investors to take more risk. This will underpin stocks and support the dollar which, as the highest yielding major currency, has become a more attractive asset to hold.

There is stronger chance that the current mood - which is being influenced by rising stocks and quietening currency markets - holds after the meeting, and that will favour investment in carry trades supporting the dollar.

While expectations for the easing cycle have swung widely in the past six months, the assumption that U.S. interest rates would remain high for a long period of time is proving to be correct.

Those invested in the dollar since last summer should have done well banking months of interest rate returns while the dollar index is little changed in value from the level it was trading in the first week of July 2023.

If the interest rates of major nations follow their expected paths, there will be very little change in their differential with the United States at the end of this end year. This should encourage investors to hold onto dollars.

For more click on FXBUZ

Trade-weighted USD, S&P 500, and U.S. int rate https://tmsnrt.rs/3TIiMOl

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.