BUZZ-COMMENT-Morgan Stanley changes its US dollar view

July 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley have changed their bullish U.S. dollar vs G10 view to neutral, but they don't think turning bearish USD more broadly is the right call.

A recent research note acknowledges that the USD finally broke out of the range due to falling U.S. inflation, which was always the big risk to their bullish USD call. The USD was also failing to respond to data divergence – particularly between Europe and the US – that in prior cycles has resulted in strength, as well as garnering support U.S. real yields. Instead, the persistent hawkish pricing of ECB monetary policy, despite weak activity, kept nominal interest rate differentials supportive of EUR.

This lack of response to positive catalysts then left the USD exposed to negative catalysts, like the drop in UST yields and pricing in of additional Fed rate cuts in 2024-25 in response to the more benign US inflation outlook.

As well as moving their USD stance to neutral from bullish, Morgan Stanley have changed their emerging market currency stance to neutral from bearish.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

