BUZZ-COMMENT-More to come as BoE-BOJ divergence reverses sterling downtrend vs yen

GBP/JPY's nearly 3% rise this week to its highest since June 2016 has been powered by expectations of aggressive BOE rate-hikes and nothing from the BOJ, which should keep GBP/JPY on a path toward the June 2016's pre-Brexit plunge high at 160.62.

The rally has propelled GBP/JPY above the downtrend line from 2008's pre-GFC peak, with next hurdles at 159.98, the 50% Fibo of the drop from 2015's 195.86 peak to 2016/20 double-bottom lows at 124.10-12, and the monthly cloud top at 159.99.

That would be followed by June 2016's 160.62 high, and then long-term Fibos at 168.10/45 could be in play beyond 160.62.

The market has already priced in over 90bp of BOE rate hikes by next December, with 22.6bp of hikes priced in for this December. And 10-year Gilt-JGB yield spreads are already well above pre-pandemic levels. Adding fuel to the GBP/JPY uptrend is the resumption of uptrends in major equity markets, which favors the risk-sensitive pound and hurts the haven yen.

Friday's robust U.S. retail sales report has pushed Treasury yields and Gilt yields higher, without spooking the risk-on mood in stocks.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

