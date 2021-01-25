BUZZ-COMMENT-More reasons for EUR/USD bulls to play defense

Jan 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Monday after its rally off the Jan. 18 low stalled short of the 21-DMA, as bears gain traction with the help of disappointing German data and EU COVID concerns.

German Ifo business morale deteriorated more than expected, hitting a six-month low under the weight of COVID-19 restrictions , which led German bund yields DE10YT=RR lower and euroribor prices FEIZ1 higher on the view that worsening data could force the ECB into a dovish turn.

Slow EU vaccine deployment has also put EUR/USD on defense. AstraZeneca informed EU officials vaccine deliveries will be cut by 60% while French health officials expressed worries about that country's COVID-19 situation .

Technicals added to EUR/USD pessimism, with the 21-day moving average helping to cap rallies and the euro falling below the 10-DMA again. RSI studies indicate bearish momentum is increasing as daily RSI turns down again while monthly RSI falls further from its recent peak. January's inverted hammer candle bolsters the bearish signals.

EUR/USD bears have their sights on key short-term support around 1.2040/65, a break of which would trigger stops, increasing the chances of testing 1.1905/30.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

