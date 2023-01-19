BUZZ-COMMENT-More rate hikes in the tank? FX wants to know

Jan 19 (Reuters) - To hike or not to hike? And if so by how much? These are questions facing central banks around the world, the answers to which will have a major impact on foreign exchange rates through 2023.

Malaysia's central bank unexpectedly kept its benchmark interest rate at 2.75% on Thursday, when all but one of 27 economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 25 basis point increase.

Norges Bank also kept its key policy rate at 2.75% on Thursday, when eleven of 26 economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 25 bps rate hike.

Bank Indonesia, meanwhile, signalled that its tightening cycle was ending as it raised its key policy rate by 25 bps to 5.75% on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 25 bps on Feb. 1 - hours before a forecast 50 bps hike from the European Central Bank, with debate over when the Fed should hit the pause button likely to intensify if the U.S. economy continues to lose momentum.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

