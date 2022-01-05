US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-More EUR/USD losses in store if payrolls echo strong ADP

EUR/USD rallied above the 10- and 21-day moving averages on Wednesday, shrugging off unexpectedly strong December ADP [nL1N2TL0YC], but it could suffer a sharp fall if December payrolls and wage data surprise to the upside as well.

Non-farm payrolls are expected to post an increase to 400k from 201k in November USNFAR=ECI with the Reuters Smart Estimate at 411.4k. Month-on-month average hourly earnings USNFAR=ECI are forecast to increase 0.4% from November's 0.3%.

Robust job and wage data would drive U.S. interest rates higher as investors brace for a less accommodative Fed, which could help 10-year yields US10YT=RR rise above the critical 1.70/1.75% area, widen German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads and push eurodollar futures prices EDM2 lower.

Such a scenario could end EUR/USD's consolidation phase that started in November, break the bear pennant base on daily charts and test key support near 1.1185 where the July 2020 monthly low sits.

A break of that low would trigger stop-loss selling, leading EUR/USD shorts to target supports in the 1.1000 and possibly 1.0800 areas.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

