BUZZ-COMMENT-More EUR/USD gains likely unless ECB eases inflation concerns

Feb 2 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied above the 21-day moving average on Wednesday, reaching a high of 1.1330 on EBS after record-high euro zone inflation and weak U.S. employment data, and more gains are likely unless the ECB can reassure investors that a hawkish shift remains distant.

The all-time high in January euro zone HICP confounded expectations for a fall , bolstering doubts that elevated inflation is temporary.

German 2-year yields DE2YT=RR struck a 6-year high while 10-year bund yields DE10YT=RR hit a 33-month peak. The rally tightened German-U.S. 2-year spreads, which EUR/USD has a positive correlation with again, helping underpin the euro.

A big downside miss to January ADP reinforced growing concerns the U.S. economy is slowing and has investors bracing for a disappointing employment report on Friday, weighing down U.S. yields and the dollar.

Investors are now focused on Thursday's ECB meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde must strike a balance between easing investors' inflation concerns and reinforcing its position of remaining accommodative.

A shift to a hawkish stance would allow euro zone rates FEIZ2FEIU2 to rise further as investors pull forward rate-hike expectations.

