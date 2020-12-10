BUZZ-COMMENT-More EUR/USD gains likely as ECB fails to stop the rise

Dec 10 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Thursday and appeared set for further gains after rebounding from recent losses as it shrugged off new ECB accommodation and concerns about currency strength.

Particularly encouraging for EUR/USD's rally, recent pullbacks have been shallow, with an overnight dip stopping at 10-day moving average support before the post-ECB rally and broad dollar weakness set in.

Though it eased, the ECB's policy adjustments largely met market expectations , resulting in a euro-supportive rise in Euribor FEIH2 rates.

Even the ECB's downward revision to GDP and inflation forecasts failed to deter EUR/USD bulls, while ECB President Christine Lagarde's comment that policy makers would monitor the exchange very carefully had little effect.

Investors focused more on dollar vulnerabilities as surging weekly and continuing claims along with tame inflation raised the risk of additional Fed accommodation -- with fed funds futures prices rallying EDM1 -- and could spur an agreement on a U.S. fiscal stimulus plan.

EUR/USD technicals highlight upside risks. Daily RSI is rising again after unwinding some of its overbought condition, monthly RSI implies longer-term bull momentum and the top of the bull flag on daily charts has been pierced.

December's 1.2177 high on EBS and 1.2200/10 resistance are impediments for bulls. A break would lead bulls to target the April 2018 high at 1.2414.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

