BUZZ-COMMENT-More EUR/USD battles ahead before reclaiming September high

Nov 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD longs won another battle in their quest to take on September's monthly high but U.S. data, Brexit, EU recovery fund and options risks seem to be tempering enthusiasm.

EUR/USD hit a 2-month high on buoyant equities and oil's rally, but those gains faded a bit after another increase in U.S. jobless claims soured risk sentiment slightly.

Highlighting Brexit danger for the euro, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said no-deal risk remains despite genuine progress.

Roadblocks to the EU recovery fund from Poland and Hungary likely bolster EUR/USD bulls' reluctance to act aggressively.

Options currently show only limited enthusiasm for EUR/USD gains. Risk reversals indicate vol premiums for EUR/USD calls over puts have increased but not significantly. Options suggest the 1.1600-1.2000 range will hold for now but that a big move could ensue once 1.2000 breaks.

Technicals highlight upside risks but also flash warnings. Monthly charts show RSI rising and a bull engulfing candle forming. Daily charts show RSI is near overbought and an inverted hammer forming, which could signal a possible correction.

A move above 1.2000 seems likely but patience is required.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

