BUZZ-COMMENT-More EU-UK trade rancour would be bad news for GBP

Sterling's recent retreat from an eight-and-a-half month high against the dollar and a 12-week high against the euro could extend if next week's European Union-UK trade talks are as rancorous as the build-up to them.

Further disharmony would lessen the probability of an EU-UK trade deal being agreed before year-end, to the probable detriment of GBP. Senior officials in British PM Boris Johnson's office see only a 30%-40% chance that a deal will be agreed, The Times reported .

This is much lower than the consensus estimate: JPMorgan's latest research note said there was a 33% chance of no deal .

If the consensus for a deal drops below 50%, it could depress GBP/USD towards 1.30 and GBP/EUR towards 1.09 (June's low).

The pound's recent gains against the dollar and euro were primarily driven by last week's dovish policy shift by the Federal Reserve and ECB jawboning against euro strength this week.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2QSfIhJ

GBPEURhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2QQRYKP

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.