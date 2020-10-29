BUZZ-COMMENT-More BoE QE next week is rare certainty for GBP

Amid uncertainty about the outcome of Brexit trade talks and whether the Bank of England will cut interest rates below zero next year, there looks to be one certainty for the pound: the BoE will enlarge its quantitative-easing programme next week.

The BoE is expected to increase the size of its QE programme by 100 billion pounds on Nov. 5, according to economists polled by Reuters (the BoE most recently expanded its QE programme in June, by 100 billion pounds).

Nov. 5 is seven days before a deadline for banks to tell the BoE how ready they are for zero or sub-zero interest rates.

The perceived probability that the BoE Monetary Policy Committee will cut interest rates below zero in 2021 will have a big influence over sterling once the dust settles on the outcome of the Brexit trade talks. So far, there appears to be little consensus within the MPC on the sub-zero rates issue.

