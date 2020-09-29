BUZZ-COMMENT-Month-end USD rebalancing expectations from a U.S. bank

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Citibank has updated its month-end FX hedge rebalancing estimate, to reflect the rise in equity prices over recent days and its impact on the preliminary month-end hedge rebalancing signals from Sept. 24.

Citi says the signal to buy USD has not changed but has weakened from around 2 standard deviations as of their preliminary estimate on Sept. 24 to around 1-1.5 standard deviations. That means the signal is weaker but still above the historical norm.

The bank notes that U.S. equities have gained this week but remain among the worst performers in developed markets so far this month. Gains in U.S. government bonds have similarly trailed other major markets. Although the performance gap has narrowed, the under-performance of U.S. assets still tilts this month's hedge rebalancing flows in favour of foreign needs to buy USD, in order to reduce outstanding hedges.

The near-term focus is on Tuesday's U.S. Presidential debate, but FX traders shouldn't expect much in the way of USD reaction here .

For more click on FXBUZ

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.