BUZZ-COMMENT-Month-end hedge rebalancing - preliminary estimate

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Citibank has released its preliminary estimate of month-end FX hedge rebalancing needs, signalling a slightly above-average need to sell the U.S. dollar this week.

The bank notes that global equities bounced strongly in October after the previous month's losses, with the U.S. market leading the recovery. The MSCI U.S. equity index reached a new record on Oct. 21. Although U.S. fixed income is down on the month, the gain in equities dominates and this has likely left foreign investors with U.S. assets under-hedged, according to Citi.

The bank's signal is for a USD sell even against currencies such as CAD, where local equities have done even better than U.S. equities, because they assume foreigners hold more U.S. assets and tend to hedge them to a greater degree.

Citibank thinks the poor performance of Japanese assets means foreigners may also buy JPY to reduce hedges, adding to domestic JPY-buying needs. At +1.6 standard deviations, the bank's signal to buy JPY and sell USD is strongest among major currencies this month.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

