BUZZ-COMMENT-Monetising FX volatility and USD gains with options

March 8 (Reuters) - FX options thrive on volatility and directional moves - a useful guide of FX market sentiment. But how do they work?

The owner of an option pays a premium for the right to buy, or sell a predetermined amount of currency at a fixed rate (strike) and date. They will hold an opposing view in the cash market, minimising actual exposure to the currency pair.

The constant adjustment of this cash hedge (delta hedging), will hopefully offset the premium and return profit, if actual volatility outperforms implied volatility - the latter being a trader's best guess of actual volatility over the life of the option.

However, if the option trader thinks volatility will increase more in a certain direction, they might bank more profit by owning a strike in that direction. Risk reversals show which side of a currency pair is perceived more vulnerable, by an increased premium.

Therefore, even if not actively involved in options, watching implied volatility and risk reversals can be a useful insight into expectations

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

