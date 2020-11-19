US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Mnuchin's move is risk-negative, but no reason to buy USD

The dollar twitched higher early on Friday on the risk-off implications of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's recalling of unused funds allocated to the Federal Reserve for pandemic-related lending [nL1N2I52W1] [nL1N2I535P]. While the news is negative for risk assets, particularly U.S. stocks, it's not necessarily a reason to buy the haven dollar.

Pulling the rug from under the Fed will hamper its ability to react to a likely worsening of business conditions , as the virus toll continues to climb . Renewed restrictions to curb the spread will handicap the nascent U.S. economic recovery .

The market's initial reaction, to buy USD/AXJ based on an unloading of risk-on bets, is fading. While S&P emini futures are still down 0.7%, the greenback is broadly slipping in Asia as a familiar theme returns: the growth divergence between East and West - which is about to widen.

Taking away the Fed's lifeline for struggling businesses and local governments might also mean that negative rates become a more plausible policy option. That may need to be factored into the USD, and against a central bank like China's, which is highly reluctant to ease further , the dollar only looks less appealing .

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

