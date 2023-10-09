News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Middle East events to keep safe-haven dollar strong

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 09, 2023 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Middle East events have superceded the USD index's 11-week streak of gains coming to an end on Friday, with fears of a wider conflict in the region set to underpin the safe-haven dollar in the days ahead.

Israel's troops were still fighting to recapture its own towns from Hamas gunmen on Monday, two days after the worst breach in Israel's defences for 50 years - which prompted Israel's heaviest ever bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Israel's chief military spokesperson says Israel has drafted a record 300,000 reservists in its response to the Hamas attack from Gaza and is "going on the offensive".

If Israel's offensive includes launching a full-scale invasion of Gaza, it could prompt further demand for the greenback, and lift the USD index towards its recent 11-month high of 107.34.

The USD index rose to 106.60 on Monday, its highest level since Friday's one-week low of 105.94, as the Middle East violence spurred a flight to safety.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

