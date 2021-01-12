BUZZ-COMMENT-Mature USD shorts remain vulnerable in the short term

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The uncertainty surrounding the U.S. after the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump demonstrators and subsequent turmoil has rekindled the dollar's positive correlation with rising Treasury yields. While this may once again prove transitory, the short-term risk is for a higher dollar.

Positioning is a major factor; Morgan Stanley's FX Positioning Tracker showed the USD highly oversold on most measures as of Jan 11. In recent years, consensus trades in December often end in tears during the first quarter.

Once Joe Biden becomes President and begins to roll out stimulus, and a more coordinated approach to fight the spreading coronavirus, while accelerating the vaccine roll-out, the market focus will return to pricing the pace of the economic recovery.

Various Federal Reserve officials are becoming more optimistic that the U.S. economic recovery will be vigorous as the vaccines work their magic, fuelling market fears that the Fed could begin tapering earlier than expected, which is behind recent U.S. yield rises .

A strong U.S. economic rebound will support risk appetite, which would weigh on the dollar in the longer term.

Technically, the weekly =USD charts continue to trend lower, but daily charts show little bias, with mixed signals and the dollar index in the middle of its 2021 range.

For more click on FXBUZ

usd jan 13https://tmsnrt.rs/39rdvm7

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.