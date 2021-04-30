BUZZ-COMMENT-Massive SNB intervention creates big waves

April 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland's central bank continues to intervene in massive size to counter the strength of the franc and the subsequent rebalancing of reserves will impact many other currencies.

Switzerland's FX reserve has grown by 36 billion francs this year, ballooning to almost one trillion francs ($1.10 trillion).

Only 40% of the francs sold are held as euros. The balance is reinvested into other currencies: 36% USD, 8% JPY, 6% GBP, 3% CAD and the other 7% mainly AUD, CNY, DKK, KRW, SEK and SGD.

So 21.6 billion euros of the intervention conducted this year will be sold while the total to be sold for purchases made since March 2020 is 102 billion which is roughly 8 billion per month.

This must provide a great deal of drag for the euro and at times could distort some of the less liquid currencies that are purchased.

($1 = 0.9090 Swiss francs)

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

