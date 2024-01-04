BUZZ-COMMENT-MAS likely to stay on hold in first half of 2024

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is likely to leave monetary policy settings unchanged at its Jan 29 review. While Singapore's consumer price inflation slowed in November, price pressures will remain 'sticky' in the first half of this year, keeping the MAS from easing anytime soon.

A one-percentage-point hike in the goods and services tax (GST) to 9% from Jan 1 will lift both headline and core inflation in the coming months. Gas and electricity prices will rise for the next three months due to higher carbon tax, increase in the GST and rising energy costs. Public transport costs have also risen since Dec 23, and volatile vehicle purchase (COE) premiums will keep inflation buoyant in the months ahead.

The government's Progressive Wage Model and last year's hikes to employment-pass qualifying salaries will push labour costs up too.

The risk of worsening geopolitical tensions, the war in Gaza, and Middle East concerns may rekindle commodity and energy price shocks, adding to the threat of a fresh surge in global inflation.

The MAS signalled at its October policy meeting that it would maintain a sufficiently tight and sustained SGD appreciation stance - indicating it is willing to stay put for longer amid concerns about a renewed rise in inflation. Hence, there is a very slim chance of any loosening in the first half of this year, and the MAS may even tighten further if prices continue to climb.

USD/SGD is likely to hold within a 1.30-1.35 range this year.

For more click on FXBUZ

SGD CORE CPI https://tmsnrt.rs/3NQm6DL

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.