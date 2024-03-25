BUZZ-COMMENT-MAS likely to leave policy unchanged in April

March 26 (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is likely to leave monetary policy settings unchanged in April and its statement could tilt hawkish after higher February inflation data. The chance of any easing may not occur until the third quarter of 2024.

Core inflation rose 3.6%in February from a year earlier, versus the consensus for 3.4% and a 3.1% rise in January. Headline inflation rose 3.40%, also above the 3.30% forecast and 2.90% in January.

Singapore's one-percentage-point hike in the goods and services tax to 9% on Jan 1 will keep both headline and core inflation elevated in the coming months. Higher energy costs, carbon taxes, and increased labour costs also point to sticky near-term inflation levels above the 3% mark.

Even if the U.S. Federal Reserve cuts interest rates in June, that does not mean the MAS will be in any hurry to ease policy. The Fed will remain data-dependent, so if U.S. economic data stays resilient, the Fed might still lower this year's dot-plot to two cuts from three.

The MAS left its SGD NEER policy band unchanged for the third straight review in January, and there should be no real urgency to ease as Singapore's gross domestic product growth is likely to recover this year.

Economists in the March MAS Survey of Professional Forecasters upgraded Singapore's 2024 growth forecast to 2.4% from 2.3% in December. The trade ministry expects GDP growth for 2024 to be between 1% and 3%.

USD/SGD is likely to remain between 1.31-1.35 this year and may end 2024 around 1.31 should the Fed and MAS start normalising monetary policy.

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.