BUZZ-COMMENT-Markets, USD complacent into US debt negotiations

May 16 (Reuters) - Markets appear comfortable that a U.S. debt ceiling compromise will be found, as critical talks loom. Wall Street finished slightly higher on Monday and the VIX fear index closed at a calm 17.2, but a failure to make real progress at Tuesday's talks could trigger a significant risk sell-off.

President Joe Biden is due to leave Washington on Wednesday for a Group of Seven Nations meeting in Japan. Any agreement has to be passed by the House and the Senate, which suggests time is running out ahead of the deadline, which Treasury officials say could come as soon as June 1.

Democratic and Republican positions on tax, energy regulations, and spending levels remain far apart. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellenhas repeatedly warned failure by Congress to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt limit could spark a "constitutional crisis" and unleash an "economic and financial catastrophe" for the U.S. and global economies.

The U.S. dollar's initial response to an impending default would likely be a sharp sell-off, but as global markets dive, USD safe-haven flows could return.

Technically daily momentum studies and 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages edge higher, while 21-day Bollinger bands expand. The daily charts suggest further gains. Support comes in at Friday's 101.93 European low then 101.74/77, the 21- and 10-DMAs. Initial resistance lies at 102.73, 38.2% of the 2023 fall, and Monday's 102.75 high.

