BUZZ-COMMENT-Markets may be getting too optimistic on a Fed pivot

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Risk assets have rallied this month on hopes of a sustained downward path in U.S. inflation allowing the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes and possibly cut rates by year-end. Markets risk getting ahead of themselves.

Despite Fed officials reiterating that they expect the Fed policy rate - now at 4.25%-4.5% - to rise to a 5%-5.25% range and stay there in 2023 to tame inflation, investors are in no mood to listen.

FEDWATCH shows markets pricing in a Fed target rate peak of around 4.95% in June, and a decline to 4.46% by December, implying rate cuts in 2023.

With the past two CPI reports showing inflation to be more benign than forecast and recent data signalling a slowing in the U.S. economy, traders appear more confident the Fed will achieve its inflation goals and are also pricing in the possibility of a U.S. recession.

Headline December CPI due later on Thursday is forecast to slow to 6.5% from 7.1% in November;risk assets have rallied this week and the USD is consolidating near a seven-month low in anticipation of a soft outcome.

That leaves scope for an unexpectedly elevated reading to trigger a pullback in risk assets and a short-covering rally in the USD.

Support for the dollar index =USD is at 102.30-35 with the risk of a bounce to 104.00-10, possibly 104.60, before the overall downtrend resumes.

