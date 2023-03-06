BUZZ-COMMENT-Market sees trouble ahead for U.S. dollar

Amended dateline

March 6 (Reuters) - Market sentiment points to a rocky time ahead for the U.S. dollar and the recovery from February's low has likely run out of steam. A weekly close above a major resistance level would shift the medium-term bias to the upside.

Unfazed by the dollar's recent strength, analysts polled by Reuters predict a weaker greenback in a year amid an improving global economy and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates well ahead of the European Central Bank.

The dollar was broadly lower on Monday as investors awaited testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and looked towards a February jobs report at the end of the week that will likely influence how hawkish the U.S. central bank will be.

The USD index =USD, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, suffered a big setback last week. However, a weekly close above the 106.140 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780 to 100.800 (September to February) drop, would put medium-term losses in doubt.

