BUZZ-COMMENT-Market reconsidering possible BOJ March 19 move?

March 18 (Reuters) - While recent price action in Japanese markets suggests cooling expectations of a significant shift in Bank of Japan policy on March 19, market and media speculation persists , , keeping Tuesday's Policy Board announcement "live".

Recent comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda suggest no major changes are in store . Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki did declare deflation was over but suggested the government would support any BOJ decision .

The debate over exiting ultra-easy policy will undoubtedly be heated with large Japanese firms announcing sizeable wage hikes . But large firms only represent 20-30% of Japan Inc, and it's unclear if medium and smaller firms will see similar wage hikes.

Recent Japanese data has been weak , , , , and there is a good chance the economy could contract again in Q1 2024 after the upward revision to Q4 2023 GDP .

From a strictly economic viewpoint, it would behove the BOJ to wait well beyond the March meeting to announce an end to negative rates and yield curve control. Ueda has frequently stressed the need to remain data-dependent .

Many betting on a hawkish BOJ shift cite the need to move before other major central banks start lowering rates. Easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, among others, would tend to make any BOJ decision to move to a hawkish stance more difficult.

FX players have recently reconsidered BOJ policy shift views, lifting USD/JPY from a March 8-11 double-bottom around 146.50 back up to 149.33 on March 18. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield looks to have peaked at 0.801% March 15, well shy of the 0.975% peak Nov 1, 2023.

