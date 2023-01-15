BUZZ-COMMENT-Market holds its breath ahead of BOJ policy meeting

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Financial markets are on tenterhooks as the Bank of Japan's Tuesday-Wednesday review looms large with the Board likely to be in heated debate over policy and especially yield curve control (YCC). This follows a tweak to YCC in December when the central bank expanded its JGB trading range to 0.50% from 0.25%.

The possibility of a policy shift was reinforced on Jan. 12 in a report by the Yomiuri . Since the December policy tweak, the market has been speculating on such an eventuality, especially with the JGB market still dysfunctional. To wit, the yield on 10-year JGBs moved straight for the expanded range high of 0.50% (zero target) following the December move, and traded above it since Friday .

Higher inflation in Japan has spurred hawkish expectations too. Today saw December wholesale prices rise much more than expected , . The thinking is that higher wholesale prices will undoubtedly have a greater impact on consumer inflation, perhaps more than what is expected in the current BOJ outlook.

There are already musings that the BOJ is about to upgrade its inflation outlook given recent price data and surveys , , and this has not been lost on BOJ watchers .

Many Tokyo players, however, remain unconvinced given the BOJ's propensity to move very slowly on policy and BOJ Gov Haruhiko Kuroda beingvery much a dove. This could be a recipe for very rocky trading whether the BOJ moves on policy or not. Related , , and .

