BUZZ-COMMENT-March EUR/USD range extends but downside risks build

March 24 (Reuters) - The euro continues to consolidate, but the outlook has deteriorated in the last week due to rising interest rate differentials, reduced optimism on a Ukraine compromise and a bearish technical setup.

Optimism that Ukraine-Russia peace talks are on the cusp of ending the conflict, which underpinned risk appetite and the euro last week, has declined as the conflict intensifies, and Russia remains intransigent. An extended conflict will impact Europe's economies more than the U.S.

Interest rate differentials are a key driver of EUR/USD, and comments from both central banks suggest they are on different paths. European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday that there is no need for restrictive policy in Europe .

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve policymakers signalled on Wednesday that the fight against inflation is front and centre of policy decisions . Ten-year bund yields rose 11 basis points this week but remain well below ten-year Treasuries, which rose 15 basis points.

EUR/USD has traded in a 1.0806-1.1137 range since March 3. Five, 10 and 21 daily and weekly moving averages slip, while 21-day Bollinger bands contract and momentum studies are neutral. This is a negative setup, suggesting that the 1.0806 range base is vulnerable.

A sustained 1.0800 break would open the door to a test of the 1.0636 2020 base. A close above 1.1150, 50% of the 2022 fall, would end the downside bias.

