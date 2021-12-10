BUZZ-COMMENT-Many reasons to worry about euro that few bet drops

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Divergence between U.S. and euro zone monetary policy is probably sufficient to drive EUR/USD much lower, but with Poland and Hungary challenging the European Union, tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and with the pandemic requiring the ECB to stick to expansive policies regardless of soaring inflation, it's surprising that so few traders are betting EUR/USD drops.

A poorly hedged market is apt to move far, surprising economists who continue to predict a rise when the pair has fallen 7.8 percent or 949 points since the Federal Reserve addressed the probability it would taper bond purchases in June.

Although that forced traders to abandon bets on a rise it hasn't inspired them to go short. Volatility has soared, suggesting bigger moves ahead. The Fed is seen hiking three times next year but stocks keep rising, supporting risk appetite which undermines funding currencies like the euro, as does the ECB boosting bond buys, which provides yet more stimulus.

Drops below 1.1186 and 1.1040 which target 1.0863 and 1.0636 are likely.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

