News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Many EUR/USD traders don't care what ECB does

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

September 14, 2023 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Many EUR/USD traders don't care what the European Central Bank does at Thursday's meeting because they are focused on their charts which currently paint the euro in a bullish light.

Those trading EUR/USD know the trend is their friend, and following a rise from 0.9528 last September that reached 1.1276 in July - that trend is up.

For traders to change position EUR/USD must break important levels and while the ECB could be the spark that leads to that happening, tech traders care about levels - not the reason why they are traded.

In that regard some important levels that supported the accumulation of long positions have been broken with drop below the 200-DMA at 1.0828 followed by a drop under the 100-WMA at 1.0741.

Selling following these breaks has seen longs pared by 7 billion dollars and Friday's IMM data may reveal a bigger reduction in the remaining 18 billion dollars of bullish bets.

The fewer bets on a rise, the less restraint on the uptrend, and because dips have been shallow all year - falling short of targets for mininum tech corrections - the will to gamble on bigger gains remains strong.

September's low is a substantial step up from the 1.05-1.10 range trading before July, and there is a good chance that the July-Sept drop, which resulted from an overbought situation, may be the foundation for a bigger rise.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/45VF4zZ

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.