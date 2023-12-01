BUZZ-COMMENT-Many big FX option strike expiries for the week ahead

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance while potentially drawing and containing spot near the strikes, and there are plenty worth noting for the week ahead.

The largest EUR/USD strikes on Monday are at 1.0820-25 on 1.8-billion euros, 1.0860-65 on 1.6-billion, 1.0925 on 1.4-billion and 1.0950 on 1-billion euros. Tuesday has 1.0825 on 1.2-billion euros, 1.0860 on 1-billion and 1.0900 on 1.2- billion euros. Wednesday has 1.0800 on 3-billion euros and 1.0900 on 1-billion euros. Thursday has 1.0840-50 on 1-billion euros and Friday at 1.0790-1.8000 on 1.3-billion euros.

The biggest USD/CHF strike expiries are on Friday at 0.8730 on $520-million and 0.8800-10 on $804-million. Not much in the way of sizeable GBP/USD strike expiries apart from Wednesday at 1.2500 and 1.2570 on 500-million pounds each. EUR/GBP has a massive 1.1-billion euros expiring on Tuesday at 0.8585.

Stand out AUD/USD strike expiries are on Tuesday at 0.6550 on A$1.4-billion and 0.6660 on A$854-million and on Thursday at 0.6545 on a massive A$3-billion and 0.6650 on A$2.4-billion. NZD/USD has NZ$1.7-billion expiring at 0.6100 on Wednesday and NZ$740-million at 0.6150 on Thursday.

USD/CAD strikes expiring Monday are at 1.3570 on $1-billion, Tuesday at 1.3550 on $900-million, Wednesday at 1.3600 on 927-million and on Friday at 1.3400 on $1.1-billion and between 1.3575-90 on $2.3-billion.

USD/JPY strikes expiring Monday include 147.00 on $1.2-billion and 148.00 on $2.1-billion. Tuesday at 147.50 on $1.1-billion and 148.00 on $2-billion. Friday has another 148.00 strike expiry on $1.7-billion.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Alison Williams)

