BUZZ-COMMENT-Major Swiss franc levels provide viable targets

In the current economic environment there is nothing very surprising about a central bank tightening monetary policy to fight inflation but the Swiss National Bank's Thursday rate hike shock showed a significant change in direction.

Technical charts show how much the franc could appreciate, as major levels are now coming into view.

USD/CHF has a daily Ichimoku cloud base looming large at 0.9605 (EBS pricing) and a break here could open up the 0.9545 low from May 27. A 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, taken off the near 10% EUR March-May gain, is at 0.9527. The 100-day moving average provides another bear target at 0.9485.

EUR/CHF has already cleared some significant technical support points having fallen sharply from 1.0512 to 1.0132 in just two days, but two stand-out daily lows at 1.0090 and 0.9973 from April 12 and March 7 respectively are viable targets if the SNB maintains a hawkish stance.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

