BUZZ-COMMENT-Major level's breach could send NOK sharply higher

April 20 (Reuters) - The hawkish Norges Bank's stronger Norwegian crown position may be heavily over- factored, but technically NOK could still have scope to gain and EUR/NOK to establish a new, lower range as the market leaves the pandemic price extremes and volatility behind.

A major technical support point has come into play this week following EUR/NOK's drop under the key 10.00 level, the 200-week moving average, which has been marginally breached. A close on the week below the line would be significant -- the market has been above the average since 2015.

With the market noise of 2020 behind it, the NOK could revert back to the range that contained the cross between November 2017 and November 2019, 9.30 to 10.30.

Away from the charts, NOK gains will depend on post-pandemic global growth, higher oil prices and the Norges Bank entering a tightening cycle. The risk to this scenario is that the market has over-factored these positives, limiting scope for the NOK to strengthen.

