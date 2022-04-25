Culture

BUZZ-COMMENT-Macron win not enough to stop a bigger euro decline

EUR/USD's downtrend will be left uninterrupted by the outcome of the French presidential election.

Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday, heading off a political earthquake for Europe . While this is good news for the single currency, it is not enough turn the tide.

Traders had discounted Le Pen winning the French presidency on Sunday, so Macron's victory had been fully priced into EUR/USD. The technical outlook is likely to continue dragging on the euro in the days and weeks ahead.

EUR/USD is still heading lower as the long upper shadow on Thursday's candlestick line weighs heavily on the market. It is a clear indication that the upside has been rejected. Fourteen-day momentum remains negative, reinforcing the overall bearish trend towards an eventual drop under the 2020 1.0636 (EBS) low.

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3OBLSua

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

