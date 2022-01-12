BUZZ-COMMENT-Lower USD/JPY to entice many Japanese players

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The plunge in USD/JPY following hot U.S. inflation looks to be a boon for many Japanese players waiting for just such a retracement. Not only Japanese importers but many in the Japanese investment community are expected to return, possibly limiting further USD/JPY losses.

The USD pullback following the U.S. CPI report looks to have been a classic buy-the-rumour/sell-the-fact move, compounded by the view of a more hawkish FOMC. Fed-speak as of late has been more hawkish , , , but FOMC Chair Jerome Powell soothed fears of a radical hawkish shift in Fed policy .

Some in the market, however, think both the strong CPI report and more hawkish Fed have already been discounted, causing many USD longs to book profits and, in the case of USD/JPY, bail on the break back below 115.00. Stops sent USD/JPY down to 114.38 Wednesday, to around 114.44 which is 50% retracement of the 112.53-116.35 move up from November 30, 2021 to January 4 of this year.

All of this said, Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials remain at the widest in multi-months, and very attractive to Japanese institutional investors. Tokyo players report good buying of USD by this bloc in Asia Wednesday, and the now lower USD could entice more, similar flows.

Japanese importers have been good buyers of USD/JPY on dips since breaks above key topside option barriers including 115.00 in November 2021. This bloc is expected to continue buy on dips, now towards 114.00 and below. Related comment .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/34MMWsY

Japan-US 10-year interest rate differential - weekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3I3dC6S

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.