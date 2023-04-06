BUZZ-COMMENT-Lower U.S. interest rate may fuel shift towards high-yield currencies

April 6 (Reuters) - Lower U.S. interest rates could fuel FX speculation marking a shift towards high-yielding currencies, feeding off support that equity markets should derive from stimulus implied by a significant decline for the U.S. benchmark rate this year.

Within a few weeks, expectations have undergone a massive shift from a view that the U.S. interest rate would hold above 5% into the middle of next year, to a drop to 4% by December. The expected peak for this tightening cycle has dropped from near 6% below 5%.

In reaction, the S&P index has rocketed from March's 3809 low to 4171 where it became overbought and pulled back.

Investors who can no longer expect to find safety in bonds or a falling dollar but have enormous amounts of money to invest that will definitely lose if left in cash due to inflation, and they may return to equities.

FX markets which have quietened significantly this year, may likewise see more cash heading towards higher-yielding currencies, while those undermined by lower yields come under greater pressure.

