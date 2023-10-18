News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Low priced options can reward when USD/JPY breaks out

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

October 18, 2023 — 05:29 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan intervention fears have capped and contained USD/JPY and consequently pushed FX option volatility premiums to levels where they would be certain to reward holders when USD/JPY breaks-out.

The volatility on which options thrive has consequently been lacking and that's pushed implied volatility, which gauges its future expectations, to the lowest levels since early 2022. Those holding cash hedged options can profit from an increase in realised and/or implied volatility.

Tuesday's Bank of Japan headline inspired USD/JPY drop from 149.75-148.75, was more than the premium/break-even for 1-week at-the-money straddles with its 5.75 implied volatility. That shows the potential to reward option holders when USD/JPY does get moving.

There's a strong implied volatility premium for JPY call over JPY put options despite USD/JPY flirting with long term highs. That means dealers are far more wary of USD/JPY falling and boosting implied volatility, which reinforces the perceived threat of BoJ intervention.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY benchmark 1-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3Q0erDf

USDJPY 1-month 25 delta FXO risk reversals https://tmsnrt.rs/3PT6boo

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.