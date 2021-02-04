BUZZ-COMMENT-Low G10 FX option premiums are very telling

Feb 4 (Reuters) - FX options thrive on FX volatility, regardless of direction. They benefit most when actual volatility outperforms implied volatility - a key determinant of the options premium - but low G10 implied volatility suggests dealers expect actual volatility to remain depressed, and any further USD gains to remain a grind.

When trading volatility, dealers hold a cash hedge with an opposing view to their option position, offsetting exposure to the FX rate. The constant adjustment of this cash hedge will hopefully capture enough spot pips to cover the options premium regardless of direction.

However, there's typically a premium for strikes in one direction versus the other - suggesting implied volatility should gain if the FX rate moves that way, bringing additional profit if it does. Risk reversals show that premium and can provide clues on the perceived direction of travel.

EUR/USD is a fine example - one-month-expiry risk reversals show a EUR put/USD call (downside strike) premium, and are lending a bid to implied volatility now that spot is edging lower, but low levels suggest no panic

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

