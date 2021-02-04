US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Low G10 FX option premiums are very telling

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

FX options thrive on FX volatility, regardless of direction. They benefit most when actual volatility outperforms implied volatility - a key determinant of the options premium - but low G10 implied volatility suggests dealers expect actual volatility to remain depressed, and any further USD gains to remain a grind.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - FX options thrive on FX volatility, regardless of direction. They benefit most when actual volatility outperforms implied volatility - a key determinant of the options premium - but low G10 implied volatility suggests dealers expect actual volatility to remain depressed, and any further USD gains to remain a grind.

When trading volatility, dealers hold a cash hedge with an opposing view to their option position, offsetting exposure to the FX rate. The constant adjustment of this cash hedge will hopefully capture enough spot pips to cover the options premium regardless of direction.

However, there's typically a premium for strikes in one direction versus the other - suggesting implied volatility should gain if the FX rate moves that way, bringing additional profit if it does. Risk reversals show that premium and can provide clues on the perceived direction of travel.

EUR/USD is a fine example - one-month-expiry risk reversals show a EUR put/USD call (downside strike) premium, and are lending a bid to implied volatility now that spot is edging lower, but low levels suggest no panic

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD 1-3-12-month expiry option risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aAfK71

Benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/36DdsCX

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More