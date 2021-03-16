BUZZ-COMMENT-Low bar for US-China meet could be good news for yuan

March 17 (Reuters) - Thursday's first face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and China officials may not resolve deep-rooted disagreements but it could pave the way for cooperation on some fronts, or even a follow-up meet. That may be enough to bump the yuan out of its rut.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has toughened its posture before the talks , but appears to have low expectations about changing China's behaviour .

China is expected to be equally firm on issues it sees as immutable. Domestic affairs and territorial claims are areas Beijing says it will not budge on despite pressure from an alliance of Western democracies .

The hope for yuan bulls is that relations will warm over the medium term. If one of the big takeaways from the talks is a combined effort on climate change and COVID-19 recovery plans, that could spur renewed buying of CNH.

Yuan long positioning has fallen significantly since the neck-arching rise in U.S. Treasury yields . That implies room for USD/CNH to fall in a risk-on scenario.

The pair currently has a supportive technical bias above its weekly Bollinger downtrend channel at 6.4626. If it ends Friday below that, a bearish bias emerges. Conversely, if USD/CNH closes above 6.5528, the uptrend channel will be effected and could lead to a test of the Fibonacci retracement line at 6.5887.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNHweekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/2P4qRxW

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.