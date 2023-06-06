BUZZ-COMMENT-Lots of pain, but not much gain, for Norway's krone

June 6 (Reuters) - Several negative factors have caused the Norwegian krone pain this year, but despite a reasonable recovery into the May close, the gain has been limited.

Global inflation remains a problem, and despite talk of policy normalization the situation still calls for higher interest rates, or at least the maintenance of high rates.

The Norges Bank has been hiking its key interest rate, but other, more liquid currencies are higher yielding, and this disadvantages the krone.

Weakness in the oil price and fears for Chinese growth have also blunted any NOK recovery.

Overbought EUR/NOK conditions in May triggered a sharp pullback in the cross, but only after a multi-year high was recorded.

Six straight months of NOK losses culminated in a EUR/NOK peak of 12.2030 in May, a level not seen since March 2020.

The corrective pullback reached 11.75 on Monday before the cross started to climb again.

A minimum EUR/NOK correction level taken off the December to May 20% gain is at 11.7334. The more significant 50% retracement of the 10.2130-12.2030 move is at 11.2080, a level unlikely to be seen this year.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/NOK weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/45QqFFu

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.