News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Lots of pain, but not much gain, for Norway's krone

June 06, 2023 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Several negative factors have caused the Norwegian krone pain this year, but despite a reasonable recovery into the May close, the gain has been limited.

Global inflation remains a problem, and despite talk of policy normalization the situation still calls for higher interest rates, or at least the maintenance of high rates.

The Norges Bank has been hiking its key interest rate, but other, more liquid currencies are higher yielding, and this disadvantages the krone.

Weakness in the oil price and fears for Chinese growth have also blunted any NOK recovery.

Overbought EUR/NOK conditions in May triggered a sharp pullback in the cross, but only after a multi-year high was recorded.

Six straight months of NOK losses culminated in a EUR/NOK peak of 12.2030 in May, a level not seen since March 2020.

The corrective pullback reached 11.75 on Monday before the cross started to climb again.

A minimum EUR/NOK correction level taken off the December to May 20% gain is at 11.7334. The more significant 50% retracement of the 10.2130-12.2030 move is at 11.2080, a level unlikely to be seen this year.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/NOK weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/45QqFFu

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.