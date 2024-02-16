BUZZ-COMMENT-Lots more cash may flow toward the dollar

Feb 16 (Reuters) - In an environment suiting carry trades where there is clearly a strong will to invest in equities when currency markets have quietened, more cash may flow towards the dollar.

The dollar is supported by interest rates that are higher than those for other major currencies, and it's safer than other currencies: It's more liquid, it's backed by a wide variety of associated U.S. markets, and it's AA-rated and is the world's reserve currency.

With volatility slumping this year, investors may see holding dollars while waiting for something to happen as something of a no-brainer.

Should an event that sparks action stem from a shock that hits riskier assets like equities, then those holding dollars already have their cash in the right place.

While they hold dollars they can bank on a decent return - in excess of 5% for bets against yen. While U.S. interest rates are seen dropping, they are also seen falling in the euro zone, Switzerland and UK.

Little change is expected in interest rate differentials between major currencies this year, while both SNB and ECB are expected to cut rates before the Federal Reserve.

For more click on FXBUZ

Trade weighted USD, volatility for most heavily trades FX pair and S&P 500 https://tmsnrt.rs/3HZWTU2

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.