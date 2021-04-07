BUZZ-COMMENT-Losses vs EUR compound sterling's mounting troubles

April 7 (Reuters) - GBP/USD extended its losses in early U.S. trade, falling to a session low of 1.3728 and damaging cable's technical outlook, under continued pressure from sterling's slide against the euro.

The losses, after starting New York at 1.3813 and earlier falling below the 10-day moving average, opened the way for a test of rising daily cloud base support at 1.3715.

Subsequent support comes at 1.3674, the 50% Fibo of 1.3108-1.4240's November-February rise just above the recent trend low by 1.3671.

Wednesday's Fed minutes release may support GBP/USD if it shows strong support among policymakers for holding rates near zero for longer.

But, if recent European Union efforts to control the spread of COVID and accelerate vaccinations close the gap with the UK and U.S., the euro could remain bid, exerting further downward pressure on the pound.

Sterling's struggles follow its a first-quarter cable rally to a 24-month high at 1.4240.

IMM data indicates sterling spec positioning rose from long 3,665 contracts in early January to a current long of 24,959 1096742NNETas EUR longs fell from 142,991 contracts to 73,739 1099741NNET.

