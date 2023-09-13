News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Looming U.S. inflation print pivotal for the dollar

September 13, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The looming U.S. inflation print will be pivotal for the U.S. dollar's direction in the days and weeks ahead.

The dollar was broadly steady ahead of a key U.S. inflation data later on Wednesday. U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for August is expected to accelerate by 0.6% compared to 0.2% a month ago, and by 3.6% on an annual basis.

U.S. CPI data in line or above expectation would likely see sustained demand for the dollar. The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, could well probe the 105.367 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780-99.549 (2022 to 2023) fall.

Meanwhile, U.S. CPI data below expectations would diminish the likelihood of Federal Reserve policy rate hikes in November or December. That would likely see the USD index suffer a setback, at least in the short-term.

If we compare the major global economies absolute inflation levels, they present as mixed picture, with U.S inflation in the middle of the pack.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

