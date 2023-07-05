BUZZ-COMMENT-Looming U.S. data will test EUR/USD's resilience

July 5 (Reuters) - EUR/USD turned positive Wednesday as investors shrugged off bearish data and yield spread influences but the resiliency may be fleeting if U.S. data doesn't cooperate.

The latest PMI reports from China, euro zone and Germany as well as German producer prices fueled concerns of slower economic growth and moderating inflation that could drive the ECB to take a less hawkish stance, weighing on yields.

German-U.S. two year yield spreads US2DE2=RR hit their widest since June 14, increasing the dollar's yield advantage over the euro as investors lean toward the Fed possibly taking a more hawkish stance than the ECB.

Upcoming U.S. data will be key for the Fed outlook with U.S. weekly claims, June ADP employment, JOLTS and ISM services PMI on Thursday and June U.S. employment on Friday potential catalysts for big EUR/USD moves.

Data suggesting the U.S. economy and jobs market are in good shape would widen yield spreads further, rallying the dollar and possibly push EUR/USD below the daily cloud for a run at June's monthly low.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/3JKNjGd

deus https://tmsnrt.rs/3rdJu5Z

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.