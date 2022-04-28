BUZZ-COMMENT-Looking for a gas light at the end of the NOK tunnel

April 28 (Reuters) - There are many factors impacting Norway's crown but there maybe one potential factor that could at least slow the currency's recent slide: Russia's move on gas supplies to some European countries.

News on Wednesday that Russia would cease gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria could damage the euro but also provide a life-line to the crown.

Russia's demand that its gas exports should be paid for in roubles has not brought compliance in Europe. Supply constraints will push up the price, underpinning inflation, but also providing Norway with increased gas revenue.

There is a caveat to the increased revenue flows and that is the NOK sales by the Norges Bank. The bank, as outlined in a Nordea research note, will balance the bulk of this flow by selling the crown. However, Norwegian oil companies will have more funds to invest domestically, requiring the purchase of the NOK.

Risk aversion, global growth fears, Norway's pension firms bond and stock hedge reduction and a hawkish Federal Reserve are underpinning EUR/NOK, but rising gas prices could lessen the blow.

EUR/NOK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Ki09sQ

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

