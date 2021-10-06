BUZZ-COMMENT-Look away from dollar to see more positive trends

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The dollar's recent gains may spur fear of risk aversion but a broader view of currencies should cool concerns as risk appetite is resilient and in some cases growing fuelled by switch in funding choices for carry trades from dollar to euro or yen.

Australia's dollar has dropped 6.4% vs USD in 84 days but lost only 1% vs EUR and 4.7% vs JPY. This year AUD has dropped versus dollar but gained against yen and is little changed vs euro.

ZAR has dropped 13% versus dollar in 88 days compared 6.7% vs euro and 8.7% vs yen. This year ZAR has dropped 3% vs USD but has gained 7.9% vs euro and 4.7% vs yen.

The disparity is due to ZAR's higher yield also reflected by the yuan which has dropped 1.8% vs USD in 92 days while gaining 5.1% vs euro with no change vs yen. Although USD/CNH is unchanged this year CNH has risen 8.5% vs yen and 6% vs euro.

INR has fallen 3.7% versus dollar in 93 days but only 2% against yen and has gained 2.7% vs euro. In 2021 INR has lost 2.7% vs USD but gained 3.8% vs euro and 5.3% vs yen.

The resilience and greater profitability of carry trades fits with the extremely bullish stock and commodity trends where current dips represent froth off the top of massive rallies.

Vols which remain low for major currencies support carry trades.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

