BUZZ-COMMENT-Logically Japan's yen will come under more pressure

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

February 08, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - With stocks soaring while currency markets quieten, Japan's yen - which is the only remaining currency undermined by a negative interest rate - may come under greater pressure as investors pump cash into carry trades during the wait for major central bank's to change interest rates this summer.

The Bank of Japan is in the policy that drove the nation's currency to a record low in November, and there has been little opposition to the yen's slump this year.

With the threat of intervention seemingly reduced while fundamentals and technicals strongly favour a deeper yen drop, investors almost have no choice but to sell the yen.

There is clearly a strong will to invest that's lifted many equity markets to record highs and Japan's index to a 34-year peak. A rise to a record high for the Nikkei is plausible given monetary policy, as well as the likely impetus to be gained from the S&P's imminent rise above 5,000 and a likely record high for the Nasdaq.

With almost three months seen before the Federal Reserve eases rates, and perhaps more, the yen looks destined to drop and should that drop be tolerated, it could fall far.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

