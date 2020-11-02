BUZZ-COMMENT-Lockdown jolt leaves sterling little the worse for wear

Nov 2 (Reuters) - GBP/USD trimmed earlier losses on Monday , shrugging off UK lockdown news as stocks improved and markets kept focus on expectations that EU and UK negotiators would produce some kind of deal to avert a chaotic year-end Brexit.

Markets are basing that optimism on hopeful statements from both sides but little tangible evidence of results, leaving sterling vulnerable.

GBP/USD bulls may also be relying on poll data indicating that former Vice President Joe Biden may prevail in Tuesday's U.S. election which is seen as global-growth-positive and may reduce some of the global lockdown angst.

A Biden victory could unleash a wave of risk-on GBP buying, which is likely to run into resistance by 1.3139, the upper 30-day Bolli, and 1.3177, sterling's Oct. 21 trend high.

A Trump victory is seen as risk negative and will likely weigh on GBP/USD. Monday's break below the 100-day moving average at 1.2878 opens the way for a test of lower 30-day Bolli and 200-DMA support in the low 1.27s.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3kWAjyQ

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.