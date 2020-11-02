BUZZ-COMMENT-Lockdown jolt leaves sterling little the worse for wear

GBP/USD trimmed earlier losses on Monday, shrugging off UK lockdown news as stocks improved and markets kept focus on expectations that EU and UK negotiators would produce some kind of deal to avert a chaotic year-end Brexit .

Markets are basing that optimism on hopeful statements from both sides but little tangible evidence of results, leaving sterling vulnerable.

GBP/USD bulls may also be relying on poll data indicating that former Vice President Joe Biden may prevail in Tuesday's U.S. election which is seen as global-growth-positive and may reduce some of the global lockdown angst.

A Biden victory could unleash a wave of risk-on GBP buying, which is likely to run into resistance by 1.3139, the upper 30-day Bolli, and 1.3177, sterling's Oct. 21 trend high.

A Trump victory is seen as risk negative and will likely weigh on GBP/USD. Monday's break below the 100-day moving average at 1.2878 opens the way for a test of lower 30-day Bolli and 200-DMA support in the low 1.27s.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

