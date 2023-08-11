BUZZ-COMMENT-Little to alter the path of emerging market currencies next week

Aug 11 (Reuters) - With little market moving data for emerging currencies on next week's calendar, attention will focus on stock markets' performance and the potential that any big changes could impact carry trades which have grown in popularity this year.

In the current environment investors may hold dollars.

In Asia, Monday starts with the release of Indian trade and inflation data. WPI is seen falling less quickly in July, but coming so soon after the RBI's decision to leave monetary policy unchanged the data may not overly impact INR, which is trading close to its year low. Traders will more likely want to know if the RBI is prepared to support the rupee, which would suit investors considering carry trades.

Trade data for South Korea for July is released on Tuesday alongside China's IP and retail sales data which are seen improving from June's levels. Indonesian trade data is also due and a Philippine monetary policy decision follows on Thursday.

In Central and Eastern Europe the focus lies with Q2 GDP for Hungary and Poland on Wednesday, while South Africa is due to publish Q2 jobs data on Tuesday.

The only major release for traders of Latin American currencies is Brazilian inflation, in what looks set to be a quiet week that will suit those who opted for carry trades.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

